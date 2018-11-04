RabbitCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (RBBT)

RabbitCoin (CURRENCY:RBBT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One RabbitCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RabbitCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. RabbitCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $136.00 worth of RabbitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015485 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00151488 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00257947 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $660.96 or 0.10270791 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About RabbitCoin

RabbitCoin’s total supply is 130,615,575,432 coins. The Reddit community for RabbitCoin is /r/rabbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RabbitCoin’s official Twitter account is @rabbitcointeam . The official website for RabbitCoin is rabbitcoin.co

RabbitCoin Coin Trading

RabbitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RabbitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RabbitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RabbitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

