Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) had its price objective boosted by Buckingham Research from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Quad/Graphics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,965. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Quad/Graphics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

