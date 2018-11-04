QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QTS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.42.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $61.55.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.28 million. QTS Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 1,924 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $88,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine R. Kinney bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,723.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $294,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $3,783,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 96.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 206,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 101,209 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 78.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 983,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,960,000 after buying an additional 433,405 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $3,292,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.