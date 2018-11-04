Qiagen NV (QGEN) Position Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $21,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Qiagen by 156.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on QGEN. Commerzbank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qiagen from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Qiagen from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:QGEN opened at $36.84 on Friday. Qiagen NV has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $377.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

