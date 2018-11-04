Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc Lowered by Analyst (HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.26.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $74.26 and a 52 week high of $141.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $849,673.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,547.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $709,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,488,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,097,000 after buying an additional 1,944,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,270,000 after purchasing an additional 414,877 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,393,000. Finally, Tavio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tavio Capital LLC now owns 197,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

