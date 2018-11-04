Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Fiserv Inc Lifted by Northcoast Research (FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FISV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $74.99 on Friday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $62.76 and a 1-year high of $82.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,754,763.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,864,000 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $120,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 515.8% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $135,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

