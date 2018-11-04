Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Issued By Wedbush

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Wedbush cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE:LL opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $359.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $32.63.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,298,000 after acquiring an additional 302,251 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,862,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 582,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 187,635 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 502,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 379,061 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

