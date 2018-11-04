Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes A GE Co Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (BHGE)

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes A GE in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Seaport Global Securities has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Baker Hughes A GE’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Shares of NYSE BHGE opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.84. Baker Hughes A GE has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 5.0% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,016,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,214,000 after purchasing an additional 465,135 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 53.8% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 999,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kurt Camilleri sold 2,513 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthias L. Heilmann sold 12,000 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.