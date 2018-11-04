Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Reduced by Analyst

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.98.

EL stock opened at $143.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 10,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $1,436,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,187. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $4,840,778.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,279.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,341 shares of company stock worth $16,678,090. 16.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,543,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,387,000 after purchasing an additional 62,690 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

