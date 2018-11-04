PX (PX) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

PX (CURRENCY:PX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. PX has a total market capitalization of $100,252.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PX coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PX has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015051 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2016. PX’s total supply is 98,341,177 coins.

PX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PX using one of the exchanges listed above.

