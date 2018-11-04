PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

