PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 25.03%. On average, analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 2.21. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

