Provident Financial (PFG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

PFG has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 904 ($11.81) to GBX 829 ($10.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 779.50 ($10.19).

LON:PFG opened at GBX 557 ($7.28) on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 426.60 ($5.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,284 ($42.91).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

