Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,430 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 143,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000.

SCHA opened at $69.60 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $78.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

