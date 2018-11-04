PROSHARES TR/S&P 500 ARISTOCRATS ET (NOBL) Stake Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of PROSHARES TR/S&P 500 ARISTOCRATS ET (BATS:NOBL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in PROSHARES TR/S&P 500 ARISTOCRATS ET were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PROSHARES TR/S&P 500 ARISTOCRATS ET by 14.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROSHARES TR/S&P 500 ARISTOCRATS ET during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PROSHARES TR/S&P 500 ARISTOCRATS ET by 4.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in PROSHARES TR/S&P 500 ARISTOCRATS ET by 4.0% during the third quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PROSHARES TR/S&P 500 ARISTOCRATS ET by 21.7% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL opened at $63.87 on Friday. PROSHARES TR/S&P 500 ARISTOCRATS ET has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

