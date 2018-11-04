Progressive (PGR) PT Set at $79.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) has been given a $79.00 price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on PGR. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Progressive to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Progressive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.
NYSE PGR opened at $68.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $72.72.
In other Progressive news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at $12,064,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $808,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,600 shares of company stock worth $8,325,164. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Progressive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 3.5% in the third quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Progressive by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 172,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Progressive by 82.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 116,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
