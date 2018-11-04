Progress Software Corp (PRGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

In other news, insider Dimitre Taslakov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,020,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,552,000 after acquiring an additional 749,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,441,000 after acquiring an additional 566,910 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 995.4% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 519,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,340,000 after acquiring an additional 472,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 342,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $9,899,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGS stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Progress Software had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $95.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

