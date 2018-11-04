Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

IPDN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 56.57% and a negative net margin of 66.34%.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.