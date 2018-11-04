Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake Raised by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 382.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.7% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $349,197.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $233,718.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,345. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Societe Generale set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.66.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $93.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

