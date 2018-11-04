Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,599,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,408 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,488,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,015,000 after acquiring an additional 105,318 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,939,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,148,000 after buying an additional 1,089,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,150,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,964,000 after buying an additional 4,315,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,901,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,242,000 after buying an additional 928,541 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $233,718.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Price Matthew sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $953,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,640 shares of company stock worth $6,947,345. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $226.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Societe Generale set a $87.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.66.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

