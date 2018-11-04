ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Holdings Increased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.08% of ProAssurance worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRA opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.69.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $248.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 61.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on PRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

