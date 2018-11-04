Private Advisor Group LLC Has $21.13 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 134.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,645 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $21,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $109,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 599.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 79.8% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $68.46 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

