Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,232 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $14,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $46.85 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $47.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

