Primoris Services (PRIM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Primoris Services to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Primoris Services has set its FY18 guidance at $1.50-$1.70 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $648.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.65 million. On average, analysts expect Primoris Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 725,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $18,226,575.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,946,451 shares in the company, valued at $174,633,778.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 734,833 shares of company stock valued at $18,475,786. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

