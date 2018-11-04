Premier (PINC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Premier to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Premier has set its FY19 guidance at $2.60-2.72 EPS.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 47.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $433.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $44.86 on Friday. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 1,923 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $83,188.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,487.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,210 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $100,731.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,302.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $684,386 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Premier to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.68.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

