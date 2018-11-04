PRCoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (PRC)

PRCoin (CURRENCY:PRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. PRCoin has a total market capitalization of $8,041.00 and $13.00 worth of PRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00834518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001422 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00021201 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009756 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001171 BTC.

PRCoin Coin Profile

PRCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2014. PRCoin’s total supply is 805,254,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,254,000 coins. The official website for PRCoin is prcoin.io . PRCoin’s official Twitter account is @prospercoin

PRCoin Coin Trading

PRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

