Praxair, Inc. (PX) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Praxair worth $49,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PX. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Praxair by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Praxair in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Praxair by 439.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Praxair by 1,259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Praxair in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Praxair stock opened at $164.50 on Friday. Praxair, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.00 and a twelve month high of $169.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on PX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$165.03” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

