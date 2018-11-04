Post Holdings Inc (POST) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 324,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,372 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Post were worth $31,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Post by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get Post alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on POST. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $89.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.03. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.