Polypipe Group PLC (PLP) Receives GBX 455.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 455.25 ($5.95).

PLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

Shares of PLP traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 390 ($5.10). 379,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,664. Polypipe Group has a 12 month low of GBX 327.70 ($4.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 439.50 ($5.74).

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and ventilation systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems, including rigid duct, radial semi-rigid duct, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fan, and decentralized mechanical extract ventilation systems.

