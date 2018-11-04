Pluralsight (PS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on PS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pluralsight to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Pluralsight from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pluralsight from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pluralsight from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pluralsight from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at $1,091,606,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at $76,849,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at $31,009,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at $29,166,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at $17,519,000. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

