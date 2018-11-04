PlayCoin (PLY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.27 Million

PlayCoin (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, PlayCoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One PlayCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002173 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, Bit-Z and LBank. PlayCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $2.27 million worth of PlayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00150461 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00255780 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $657.89 or 0.10159755 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayCoin Token Profile

PlayCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. PlayCoin’s official website is playcoin.game . PlayCoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayCoin_PLY . The official message board for PlayCoin is medium.com/@playcoin

PlayCoin Token Trading

PlayCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

