Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $149.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PES. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Pioneer Energy Services stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $242.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.58. Pioneer Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 123.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 154.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director C John Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,474.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,250. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

