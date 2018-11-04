Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PF. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Pinnacle Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinnacle Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of Pinnacle Foods stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. Pinnacle Foods has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $70.51.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $741.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 817,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,847,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Foods in the second quarter worth about $9,697,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,331,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,652,000 after purchasing an additional 38,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Foods in the third quarter worth about $2,493,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

