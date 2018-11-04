Pillar Trading Down 8.9% This Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Pillar has a total market cap of $26.39 million and approximately $13,847.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001581 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015485 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00151488 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00257947 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.96 or 0.10270791 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

