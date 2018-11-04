Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $6.98 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 12.1% in the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 6.5% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $179.93 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $162.28 and a 12-month high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $205.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Loop Capital set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.28.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

