Phillips 66 (PSX) Holdings Reduced by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up 0.8% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,273,487,000 after buying an additional 2,194,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,273,000 after buying an additional 1,188,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,506,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,420,000 after buying an additional 221,487 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,368,000 after buying an additional 54,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,464,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,480,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays raised Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $123.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

