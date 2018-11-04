Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Evergy (EVRG)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lowered its position in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,319 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,943,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,579,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,235,000.

Evergy stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $59.28.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

In other news, SVP Jerl L. Banning sold 8,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $506,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $56,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,864 over the last quarter.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

