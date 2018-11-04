Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Decreases Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,880 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 221,837 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $6,982,473.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,445,304.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,346 shares of company stock worth $7,508,977. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG opened at $102.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.54 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 17.21%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

