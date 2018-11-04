Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Buys 5,560 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 272,012 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 442.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 125,789 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 35,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $66.15 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $70.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $810.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on Garmin and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Longbow Research set a $75.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other Garmin news, insider Min H. Kao sold 678,401 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $44,862,658.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 495,515 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $32,153,968.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,462,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,668,582.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,428,129 shares of company stock valued at $286,301,208. 17.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

