PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) CEO Mike Spanos Sells 20,074 Shares

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PEP opened at $111.17 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The stock has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the second quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.89.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

