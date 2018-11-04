Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PEBO. Hovde Group set a $40.00 target price on Peoples Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

PEBO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.22. 32,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $668.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,283,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,334,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,159,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

