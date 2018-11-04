PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) PT Raised to $21.00 at JMP Securities

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PMT. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of PMT stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,149. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $20.47.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.87 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 36.14%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Dufauchard Jr. Preston sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $103,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Spector sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $107,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 89.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 240,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 413,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

