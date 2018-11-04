PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) PT Raised to $21.00 at JMP Securities

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PMT. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.
Shares of PMT stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,149. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $20.47.
In related news, Director Paul Dufauchard Jr. Preston sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $103,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Spector sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $107,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 89.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 240,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 413,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
