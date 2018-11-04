Penny Herscher Sells 1,197 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $63,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,946.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Penny Herscher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lumentum alerts:

On Wednesday, August 15th, Penny Herscher sold 1,313 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $77,270.05.

Shares of LITE opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.46. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $74.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 21.21%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Cascend Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.