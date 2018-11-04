Penn National Gaming (PENN) Given a $32.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) has been assigned a $32.00 price objective by SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,693. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.79 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 502.45% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $234,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,642 shares in the company, valued at $897,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $3,085,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PHH Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

