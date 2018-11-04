Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for YouGov (YOU)

YouGov (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Numis Securities increased their price target on shares of YouGov from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of LON:YOU opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Friday. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 245.01 ($3.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72).

YouGov (LON:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 9th. The company reported GBX 16.60 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) by GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

In other YouGov news, insider Roger Parry bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($37,632.30). Also, insider Ashley Martin bought 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £24,995.65 ($32,661.24).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers quantitative services, such as brand tracking, brand health and equity studies, usage and attitude studies, consumer/market segmentation, concept/pack testing and evaluation, price evaluation, mystery shopping, customer satisfaction, media studies, opinion and social polling, and choice-based conjoint research services; and qualitative research services comprising target audience understanding, category exploration, brand equity and positioning, shopper research/retail strategy, concept development and evaluation, and communications development and evaluation services.

