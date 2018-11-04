Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for SCS Group (SCS)

SCS Group (LON:SCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of LON SCS opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Friday. SCS Group has a one year low of GBX 127.13 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 237 ($3.10).

About SCS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture and flooring products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

