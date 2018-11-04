Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of ERM opened at GBX 1,286 ($16.80) on Friday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 12 month low of GBX 995 ($13.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,358 ($17.74).

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.