Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of ERM opened at GBX 1,286 ($16.80) on Friday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 12 month low of GBX 995 ($13.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,358 ($17.74).
Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile
Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.