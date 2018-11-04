Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Alumasc Group (ALU)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, FinnCap increased their price objective on Alumasc Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a corporate rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Get Alumasc Group alerts:

LON:ALU opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.68) on Thursday. Alumasc Group has a 1 year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.55).

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 3.18%.

About Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; roofing and walling products, including waterproofing systems for flat roofs and exterior wall insulation systems, as well as roofing support services; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.