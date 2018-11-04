Paycom Software (PAYC) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group to $139.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.65.
Shares of PAYC stock opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $164.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83.
In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $7,626,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathy Oden-Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $280,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,200 shares of company stock worth $11,855,816 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,326,000 after buying an additional 62,585 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $45,728,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $44,070,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3,056.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 376,233 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
