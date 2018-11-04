Paycom Software (PAYC) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group to $139.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.65.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $164.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 42.67% and a net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $7,626,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathy Oden-Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $280,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,200 shares of company stock worth $11,855,816 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,326,000 after buying an additional 62,585 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $45,728,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $44,070,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3,056.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 376,233 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

