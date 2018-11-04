Paul Anthony Mascarenas Purchases 15,000 Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) Stock

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SPAR opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.74. Spartan Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $260.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Spartan Motors by 9.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

